Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Our college basketball odds series has our Oklahoma Oklahoma State Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State.

This game seems like a game which is almost certain to be close. If you were to pick any game from the Wednesday schedule in college basketball which will go down to the wire, this seems like one of the best bets on the slate. Oklahoma in particular has been a close-game magnet this season. The Sooners lost to Texas by one. They lost to Iowa State by three. They beat Texas Tech in overtime. They lost to Kansas by four. They beat West Virginia by one. Every game is a Dogfight which is decided in the last minute of play, either regulation or OT. The Sooners aren’t good enough to pull away from opposing teams, and they aren’t bad enough or weak enough to get blown out. This is a good-defense, subpar-offense team coached by Porter Moser which will work extremely hard and stay in the fight, but which doesn’t have the skill level to separate itself from the opposition. Recruiting elite talent is clearly where Oklahoma and Moser need to make forward strides.

Here are the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: +2.5 (-115)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 127.5 (-114)

Under: 127.5 (-106)

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State is a struggling basketball team. The Cowboys are 9-8 through 17 games. They have lost to Southern Illinois and UCF. They have scored 58 points or fewer in their last three games, all losses. Oklahoma might not be a very good Offensive team, but it is a very strong defensive team. The Sooners can certainly shut down Oklahoma State’s offense, keep this game in the 50s — where the Sooners would want it — and win a knock-down, drag-out game. The other obvious reason why Oklahoma could cover the spread is that OU is an underdog despite being the better team in the eyes of most college basketball experts. The Sooners are playing an opponent which is barely over .500 and they are getting 2.5 points. If Oklahoma State wins by exactly one 2-point basket, Oklahoma still covers. That’s worth considering here.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma Sooners have a hard time finishing games. If teams put pressure on the ball, Oklahoma will give it up. If teams put Oklahoma in a position where it needs to score at a high rate, the Sooners are in trouble. Oklahoma blew a late 10-point lead to Kansas. It couldn’t finish winnable games against Iowa State and Texas at home. Oklahoma faltered down the stretch in nonconference play against a Villanova team which has simply not been very good this season. Oklahoma had a seven-point lead against West Virginia late in the second half of its most recent game this past Saturday, but West Virginia rallied and was in position to win, but missed some clutch free throws. Oklahoma is going to continue to struggle late in games until it proves it can be more authoritative. This is how Oklahoma State can cover.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It’s a rivalry game and there’s not too much separating these teams on the stat sheet.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5