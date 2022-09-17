Oklahoma vs. Nebraska score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 6 Oklahoma has jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter over a Nebraska team looking to make a statement on the heels of firing Scott Frost last weekend. The Sooners got off to a slow start in the passing game, but quarterback Dillon Gabriel lit a spark with a 25-yard dime to receiver Jalil Farooq to take the lead over the historic rival.

Nebraska got off to an optimistic start, marching down the field for a 77-yard touchdown drive capped off by a touchdown pass from quarterback Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer. However, Oklahoma’s defense has settled in since the scripted drive with three sacks to keep the Cornhuskers off the board. DaShaun White, Jonah Laulu and Jalen Redmond each have sacks for the Sooners.

Gabriel completed just one of his first four passes but connected on his next four, including the long touchdown to Farooq. He also got the offense going with a career-long 61-yard touchdown run after a broken protection by Nebraska’s run defense left the middle of the field open. Farooq, Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims each have more than 20 yards receiving in the first quarter.

