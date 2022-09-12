Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Oklahoma and Nebraska both have first-year coaches on the sideline for Saturday’s Week 3 matchup, but it’s for entirely different reasons.

OU is hoping Brent Venables is the answer after having to replace Lincoln Riley on short notice, while the Huskers just pulled the plug on Scott Frost and will debut interim Mickey Joseph in his first game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button