Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 24 predictions from proven model

The Oklahoma Sooners will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday afternoon as part of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational. This will be the first meeting between these teams since 2011. The Winner will face the Winner of Thursday night’s game between Memphis and Seton Hall.

Tipoff is set for 5 pm ET. The Sooners are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma over/under: 130 points

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma money line: Nebraska +230, Oklahoma -280

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska has gotten off to a solid start this season, with its lone loss coming as a sizeable road underdog at St. John’s last week. The Cornhuskers have won their other three games, including an 82-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. They trailed 39-36 at halftime before shooting 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19.

Senior guard Sam Griesel leads Nebraska with 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Sophomore guard CJ Wilcher and junior guard Keisei Tominaga are both scoring in double figures as well. Nebraska has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, while Oklahoma has only covered once in its last five games.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma opened the season with a narrow loss to Sam Houston State, but it has responded with consecutive wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UNC Wilmington and South Alabama. The Sooners held South Alabama scoreless over the final five minutes in their 64-60 win on Friday night. Senior forward Tanner Groves led Oklahoma with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield has been the top player on the team so far, averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Groves is adding 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, while senior forward Jalen Hill is chipping in 7.5 points and 5.5 boards. Nebraska has only picked up one win in its last nine games against Big 12 opponents.

