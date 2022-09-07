Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Oklahoma is coming off a very positive debut for Brent Venables, a 45-13 Rout over UTEP and comes into a Week 2 Tilt with Kent State.

OU piled up 259 rushing yards in the opener and the Sooners’ new-look defense held the Miners to just over 300 total yards in the game.

What do the experts think of this week’s matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line, predictions

Oklahoma hosts Kent State in the Week 2 college football schedule

Don’t lose any sleep over this game, Sooner fans: Football Power Index projects Oklahoma to win with 97.4 percent likelihood.

That gives the Golden Flashes a sea 2.6 percent shot at the upset.

The oddsmakers are predictably siding with the Sooners, who come into the game as 33.5 point favoritesaccording to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 71 points.

FPI rates Oklahoma as the No. 11 overall team in its latest college football rankings, third in the Big 12 behind Baylor and surprise leader Texas.

The index predicts the Sooners will be 14.4 points better is average than every team on their schedule and should win 8.7 games it’s the season.

That’s good for a 20.7 percent chance to win the conference, with a 9.0 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff.

AP top 25 Voters were more generous to Oklahoma, which came in at No. 7 in the Week 2 polls, 2 spots better than last week.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Badger State Kentucky BYU Be Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook