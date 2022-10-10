Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

This time, it’s the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it’s the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big 12 standings, and out of the rankings.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Week 7 college football picks: Oklahoma vs. Kansas

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button