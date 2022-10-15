Oklahoma vs. Kansas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

After a three-game homestand, the Kansas Jayhawks will be on the road. Kansas and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Jayhawks came within a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of QB Jason Bean, who passed for four TDs and 262 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground. Bean’s performance made up for a slower game against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, there’s no need to mince words: Oklahoma lost to the Texas Longhorns last week, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 49 to nothing. Oklahoma was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Davis Beville had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.17 yards per passing attempt.

Kansas is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jayhawks are now 5-1 while the Sooners sit at 3-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kansas ranks 13th in the Nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. Oklahoma is completely their equal: they also come into the Matchup with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.