Oklahoma TE Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis declared his appreciation to his family, his school, coaches and teammates — and also his intention to enter this year’s NFL Draft.

Willis is an OU senior whose college eligibility has expired. But like teammate DaShaun White did Sunday night, Willis made it known via Twitter that he plans to enter the draft.

