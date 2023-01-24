Oklahoma-TCU prediction, pick, how to watch

BIG 12 Conference basketball continues on ESPN+ Tuesday night when the Oklahoma Sooners (11-8) travel south to take on the surging No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs (15-4). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oklahoma-TCU Prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma Sooners take their place near the bottom of the Big 12 standings with a 2-5 conference record. While their season hasn’t been ideal, they’ve shown their gritty identity in losses to No. 21 Baylor, No. 2 Kansas, and No. 6 Texas, all of which they lost by only a combined seven points. The wins haven’t been translating how they’d like them to, but it proves the Oklahoma Sooners can Hang with any team in what looks to be the Deepest conference in college basketball. They’ll look to Hang with TCU when they play another road game in a ranked opponent’s house.

TCU has been another surprise this season and, for the rest of the Big 12, have become a Matchup nightmare. Their marquee performances have come in their last three games, toppling No. 11 Kansas State and No. 2 Kansas in blowout fashion. In fact, their play last game handed Juggernaut Kansas their worst home loss in over two years, a feat that proves this TCU team is serious. With a 4-3 conference record, they’re only two games back of the lead in what looks to be college basketball’s tightest race. A win over Oklahoma Tonight would provide a huge boost to TCU’s confidence and hopefully translate into a top-10 ranking come next week.

Here are the Oklahoma-TCU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-TCU Odds

Oklahoma: +4.5 (-104)

TCU: -4.5 (-118)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

TV: BIG12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Senior Guard Grant Sherfield has been a leader on this Sooners team for quite some time. This season is no different as he’s leading the Squad in points and assists while shooting 43.5% from the field. Tanner Groves is their top rebounder and shot blocker as he provides a large presence in the paint for the Sooners. The team, as a whole, has had many spots in which they will seek to improve. The most important of these is their turnover numbers – they’re averaging almost 13 turnovers per contest and in a conference where every team is capable of winning on any given night, turnovers can prove to be costly when trying to scrape out wins.

Nevertheless, the Sooners have been able to keep games tight thanks to their gritty defense. This game against TCU will be particularly difficult as they’ll try to stifle a hot TCU team shooting on their home rims. With Groves in the paint, Oklahoma will have to defend well on the Perimeter and force TCU to take contested shots if they want to Steal a win on the road here.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The biggest strength of the TCU Horned Frogs is the brand of team basketball that they have been playing. While guard Mike Miles Jr. leads them in scoring, the task of scoring buckets is often dispersed throughout the lineup. They have an emphasis each time down the court for every player to touch the ball once. They’re averaging an impressive 16.4 assists per game and with 9 steals per game, the Horned Frogs can put up transition points in a hurry. Handing Bill Self one of the worst losses in his career was a massive confidence boost for the Horned Frogs. They’ve earned their No. 11 ranking and will continue to move forward as they face off against some tough Big 12 Matchup later in their schedule.

TCU can win this game if they look to speed up the pace of the game. They’ve had success running against skilled teams and should look to do the same with Oklahoma. The slower this game is, the more chance Oklahoma will have of establishing the paint. TCU will want to control the pace and keep the Sooners on their heels and keep the fans loud.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU just has too much momentum right now. Their fans will be ecstatic to welcome them back home after a historic win over Kansas. Look for the Horned Frogs to get a close win in a game where Oklahoma won’t go away.

Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -4.5 (-118)