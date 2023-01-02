Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 2 predictions from top models

The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers will try to bounce back from a loss to Kansas State when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night. WVU had won four straight games before losing to the Wildcats in overtime on Saturday. Oklahoma State had its two-game winning streak snapped in a loss to No. 4 Kansas.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139. Before Entering any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia. Here are several college basketball odds for WVU vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia over/under: 139 points

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia money line: Oklahoma State -160, West Virginia +140

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State eventually came up short against No. 4 Kansas on Saturday, but it easily covered the 10-point spread in a 69-67 final. The Cowboys led by 15 points before giving up a 22-5 run in the second half. They shot 44.8% from 3-point range, knocking down 13 of 29 attempts from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Bryce Thompson leads Oklahoma State with 12.4 points and 2.5 assists per game after knocking down seven 3-pointers against Kansas. Senior guard Avery Anderson III (11.4) and senior guard John-Michael Wright (10.0) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Cowboys have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while West Virginia has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is coming off a narrow loss of its own, losing to Kansas State in overtime on Saturday. The Mountaineers had rattled off four straight wins before that, so they are in good form overall heading into this matchup. They are led by senior guard Erik Stevenson, who is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell (13.1), senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10.9) and senior guard Joe Toussaint (10.3) are each scoring in double figures as well. Oklahoma State has lost three of its last six games and is going to have trouble recovering emotionally after blowing a 15-point lead at Kansas. The Cowboys have only covered the spread twice in their last seven January games.

