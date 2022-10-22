Oklahoma State vs. Texas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights

Well. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Texas battle with major Big 12 Championship Game implications on the line as the second half of the season begins in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys lost a double-overtime Heartbreaker last week to No. 8 TCU but are otherwise unblemished. The Longhorns have dropped games to No. 6 Alabama and Texas Tech, but those losses have come by a combined four points.

Nagging injuries may affect Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who ranks No. 5 nationally in total offense among Power Five signal callers. Meanwhile, Texas has won all three matchups that QB Quinn Ewers started and played the entire game, including against Iowa State last week. However, Ewers has not started a true road game since his 2020 high school season.

The Cowboys have dominated this matchup over the past decade, winning five of the past seven matchups and eight of the last 12. The Pokes edged the ‘Horns 32-24 last year. Oklahoma State has also won two of the last three matchups in Stillwater with its lone loss coming when attendance was capped due to the Pandemic in 2020.

