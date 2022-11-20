Oklahoma State football doomed by turnovers in Bedlam loss vs. Sooners

NORMAN — When Spencer Sanders’ pass sailed over the heads of two Oklahoma State receivers and into the hands of OU’s DaShaun White in the end zone, the Cowboys’ last best chance had been squandered.

Despite digging themselves into a four-touchdown hole, 22nd-ranked OSU gave itself a shot at a rally, but fell short in a 28-13 loss to the Sooners, who gained Bowl Eligibility with the win Saturday night at Owen Field.

After getting punched in the mouth in the first quarter, falling behind 28-0, the OSU defense responded with 11 straight scoreless drives from there.

But the offense let too many opportunities slip away.

Sanders finished 36-of-67 for 381 yards and OSU outgained the Sooners 484-434.

But Sanders was picked off four times — three in the first half — his first multi-interception game since the Big 12 title game against Baylor last season, when he also had four. Sanders has now thrown 40 career interceptions, passing former Cowboy Toné Jones (39) for the most in program history.

Here are four more takeaways from the disappointing Bedlam defeat:

Off from the start

OSU came into the game knowing it must stop the Sooner run game.

But OU countered, throwing the ball on its first five snaps, instantly marching down the field for 73 yards to the OSU 2-yard line. From there, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran a keeper into the end zone for the first TD of the night.

The Cowboy offense quickly went three-and-out and OU answered with another touchdown drive.

Then OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders was intercepted on each of the next two possessions, resulting in another OU score for a 21-0 lead. And the Sooners tacked on another score for a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, doing most of their damage through the air.

OU had 299 yards in the quarter, 224 through the air.

Defense firms up, but…

After the first quarter, the OSU defense settled in and started playing well. Over the next two quarters, OU had eight possessions that all came up scoreless. OSU forced six punts and a turnover on downs, and Jason Taylor II intercepted a pass.

OU managed just 108 total yards through the second and third quarters and failed to complete a pass in seven third-quarter attempts.

But the offense couldn’t pick up its end of the turnaround.

The Cowboys managed just 10 points in the middle quarters, despite seeing some positive movement yardage-wise. OSU had 268 yards in those quarters, with 196 through the air.

The Cowboys stalled inside the OU 10 in the second quarter, resulting in a 24-yard Tanner Brown field goal.

Sanders threw a touchdown pass to backup tight end Quinton Stewart late in the third quarter.

But the Cowboys still found themselves trailing 28-10 entering the fourth quarter, despite the momentum-changing efforts.

Spreading the Wealth

Going Heavily to the passing game after falling in the early hole, Sanders dealt the ball to 10 receivers in the game.

Junior slot receiver Brennan Presley had his first 100-yard game since last year’s Fiesta Bowl and the third of his career, finishing with 118 yards on nine catches. That included a 55-yard catch, the longest of his career.

Braydon Johnson, who returned from injury last week, had his biggest performance in several games. The super-senior had seven catches for 109 yards.

Rashod Owens, a receiver who has converted to tight end, had his first two catches of the season, going for 21 yards. And Stewart’s touchdown catch was both the first reception and TD of the redshirt sophomore’s career.

Richardson, Brooks among absent Cowboys

Oklahoma State had a few key absences on both sides of the ball, including starting running back Dominic Richardson. The junior has been playing through injuries the past two weeks, but did not suit up Saturday.

The Offensive line was already without right guard Hunter Woodard, and his replacement, Jason Brooks Jr., missed the game because of an illness, according to the OSU radio broadcast.

On the defensive side, safety Thomas Harper missed his fourth game in the last five weeks because of a shoulder injury. The defensive line was without Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford.

Defensive tackle Collin Clay suffered an injury in the third quarter, taking another defensive tackle out of the lineup. In addition to Lacy, who plays both end and tackle, OSU was already without Brendon Evers, who will miss the rest of the season.

