Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy gets testy when asked about coaching staff changes following Bowl game loss

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy lashed out at a Reporter Tuesday following his team’s 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl when asked if he anticipates making any changes to his staff. Although it was a routine question for an end-of-season press conference, especially since Oklahoma State lost five of its final six games, Gundy responded by suggesting that he would retaliate against the Reporter who posed the question.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy said. “I might have to cut you out. I mean, don’t be an ass. Really? That’s People’s lives, man. That’s People’s families. Don’t mess with People’s families. Let’s do this the right way. It’s not fair to People’s families, man. I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance.”

The loss concluded Gundy’s 18th season as Coach with a 7-6 record, which marked a steep drop-off from 2021 when the Cowboys finished 12-2 with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Oklahoma State has particularly struggled on offense during the second half of the season, averaging just 14.2 points per game over the season’s final six contests.

Tuesday’s rant was just the latest for Gundy, who has a reputation for colorful tirades. Famously, he Unleashed on a Reporter in 2007 with the phrase “I’m a man, I’m 40” as he defended a player who he felt was unfairly criticized in an article. Gundy is 55 now but still up to his old tricks.