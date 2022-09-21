Oklahoma State Basketball Releases Nonconference Schedule for 2022-23 Season

It took a while, but the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season is finally here.

The Schedule

Nov. 3– vs. Ouachita Baptist (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 — vs. UT-Arlington

Nov. 10 — vs. Southern Illinois

Nov. 13 — at Oakland

Nov. 18 — vs. UCF (The Bahamas)

Nov. 20 — vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (The Bahamas)

Nov. 25 — vs. Tulsa

Nov. 27 — vs. Prairie View A&M

December 1 — at UConn

December 6 — vs. Sam Houston

December 11 — vs. Virginia Tech (Brooklyn)

December 17 — at Wichita State

December 20 — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jan. 28 — vs. Ole Miss

After an exhibition against Ouachita Baptist, the Cowboys will officially open the season Nov. 7 against UT-Arlington, a team the Cowboys have beaten the past two seasons, including an 88-45 win last year.

The Pokes’ first road game of the season comes against Oakland, a Horizon League Squad that upset OSU in Gallagher-Iba Arena last season with a funky zone defense.

After taking in the sights and sounds of Michigan, the Cowboys will head to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. OSU starts that preseason tournament with a future Big 12 Matchup against UCF. The Pokes could get matched up with former Cowboy Yor Anei and DePaul in their second game in the Caribbean.

Most of Oklahoma State’s high-major matchups this season will take place off Eddie Sutton Court. OSU travels to UConn for the Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 1 and will play Virginia Tech in Brooklyn on Dec. 11. Those are the only 2022 NCAA Tournament teams on OSU’s nonconference schedule.

The Cowboys return two scorers who averaged in double figures last season in Avery Anderson (12.1 points per game) and Bryce Thompson (10.6). The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year also returns in Moussa Cisse, who averaged 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game.

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton got some help from his children to announce the schedule.