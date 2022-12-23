Oklahoma Sooners 5-Star DL Target David Stone Announces His Top 10

Literally minutes after getting bad news on one 5-star defensive tackle, Oklahoma fans got a little good news on another.

David Stone, one of the top-rated d-linemen in the country in the 2024 class, included OU in his top 10 schools on Friday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button