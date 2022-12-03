Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Declares For NFL Draft

Another member of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners is heading to the next level.

Senior running back Eric Grayfresh off a huge season, announced on Saturday that he is officially declaring for next spring’s NFL Draft.

“I thank God for the Talent and gifts that he has bestowed upon me,” Gray wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I believe that with God all things are possible and I am grateful to him for the opportunities that he has given me in every aspect of my life. I am grateful for my mom, dad, and sisters for always believing in me, supporting me, and pushing me to get better every day. You all have been by my side since peewee football, and I am truly blessed to be supported by a family that is engaged in my dreams and aspirations.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button