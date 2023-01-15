Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football

An Oklahoma fan favorite is stepping away from the game of football.

Sooners redshirt senior running back Jaden Knowles announced on Twitter on Saturday that he was saying “goodbye” to the sport, citing that he was going to “listen to my body.”

“All good things must come to an end,” Knowles wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been extremely blessed the last three years, having the opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in the world. A dream that started at six years old when I put shoulder pads and helmets on for the first time. It’s bitter sweet to say Goodbye to the game I love; but it’s time for me to listen to my body.

“Thank you to all the coaches who gave me the opportunity, the staff who helped in my recovery and to the fans who supported me through the good and the bad. I’m forever grateful for the experience and will continue to support the Sooner community through multiple service endeavors.

“To my family, we did it! With your generous support, your words of encouragement, the continued sacrifices you all made to help make this dream possible, I’m forever grateful. I did this for us! Blessed with a first class education, now the sky’s the limit and I intend to go as far as possible! Thank you!

“Now as I enter the next chapter, I hope to continue to make you all proud and represent not only my family and fries, but Sooner Nation! Much love.”

Knowles, otherwise known as “Weatherman J”, did not appear in any games this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the campaign began.

In 2021, however, he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, scoring two touchdowns in the Sooners’ win over Western Carolina.

Knowles came to Oklahoma from the JUCO ranks, having played his first two collegiate seasons at Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2018 and 2019.

Known most for his endeavors in the field of meteorology, Knowles became a fan favorite despite his scarce playing time in Norman.

But, now, it looks as if the Texas native is set to focus on the next stage of his life as he closes the book on his playing career rather than returning to the Sooners for another season.