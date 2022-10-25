Oklahoma Prep Football Poll | AP News

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6 -5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (8-0) 55 1

2. Union (8-0) 44 2

3. Norman North (6-2) 31 3

4. Mustang (6-2) 21 4

5. Jenks (6-2) 14 5







Others receiving votes: none.

Class 6A Division II

School Record Points Prv

1. Stillwater (11) (8-0) 55 1

2. Choctaw (7-1) 40 2

3. Muskogee (8-0) 34 3

4. Deer Creek-Edmond (7-1) 25 4

5. BT Washington (4-4) 7 5







Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 4.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Coweta (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Del City (7-1) 89 2

3. McAlester (7-1) 82 3

4. Grove (1) (8-0) 81 T6

5. McGuinness (7-1) 69 5

6. Carl Albert (7-2) 56 T6

7. Collinsville (7-1) 49 4

8. Midwest City (6-2) 27 9

9. Guthrie (6-2) 19 8

10. Piedmont (6-2) 14 10







Others receiving votes: Elgin 9. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Cushing (10) (8-0) 100 1

2. Elk City (7-1) 80 2

3. Bethany (7-1) 76 4

4. Blanchard (6-2) 64 6

5. Poteau (6-2) 56 5

6. Tuttle (6-2) 53 7

7. Newcastle (7-1) 35 8

8. Broken Bow (6-2) 30 3

9. Hilldale (6-2) 28 10

10. Wagoner (7-3) 24 9







Others receiving votes: Ada 4.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Metro Christian (9) (8-0) 99 1

2. Lincoln Christian (1) (7-1) 89 2

3. Heritage Hall (7-1) 74 3

4. Verdigris (7-1) 70 4

5. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 53 5

6. Muldrow (8-1) 52 6

7. Cascia Hall (6-2) 46 7

8. Lone Grove (6-2) 20 NO

9. Marlow (6-2) 16 NO

10. Stigler (6-2) 12 8







Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Berryhill 5. Pauls Valley 4.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Washington (9) (8-0) 97 1

2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (8-0) 91 2

3. Millwood (7-1) 78 3

4. Eufaula (8-1) 58 4

5. Prague (8-0) 52 5

6. Error (6-2) 47 6

7. Sequoyah-Claremore (7-1) 45 7

8. Kiefer (8-0) 34 9

9. Vinita (7-1) 24 8

10. Davis (7-1) 14 NO







Others receiving votes: Jones 6. Beggs 3. Oklahoma Christian 1.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Ringling (8) (8-0) 87 1

2. Gore (8-0) 84 2

3. Hominy (2) (8-0) 80 5

3. Fairview (8-0) 80 3

5. Colcord (8-0) 61 6

6. Tonkawa (7-1) 48 4

7. Crescent (7-0) 44 7

8. Christian Heritage Academy (7-2) 23 10

9. Quapaw (7-1) 14 NO

10. Burns Flat-Dill City (7-1) 7 8

(road) Walters (7-1) 7 9







Others receiving votes: Woodland 6. Boone-Apache 4. Stratford 3. Wynnewood 2.

Class B

School Record Points Prv

1. Oklahoma Bible (7) (8-0) 46 1

2. Laverne (6-1) 30 2

3. Dewar (2) (7-0) 27 4

4. Sailing (7-1) 23 3

5. Turpin (1) (8-0) 17 5







Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7.

Class C

School Record Points Prv

1. Tipton (7) (8-0) 47 1

2. Waynoka (3) (8-0) 42 2

3. Maud (8-0) 27 3

4. Timberlake (7-1) 23 4

5. Wesleyan Christian (7-1) 10 5







Others receiving votes: Henryetta 1.