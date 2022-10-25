Oklahoma Prep Football Poll | AP News
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6 -5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (11)
|(8-0)
|55
|1
|2. Union
|(8-0)
|44
|2
|3. Norman North
|(6-2)
|31
|3
|4. Mustang
|(6-2)
|21
|4
|5. Jenks
|(6-2)
|14
|5
Others receiving votes: none.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Stillwater (11)
|(8-0)
|55
|1
|2. Choctaw
|(7-1)
|40
|2
|3. Muskogee
|(8-0)
|34
|3
|4. Deer Creek-Edmond
|(7-1)
|25
|4
|5. BT Washington
|(4-4)
|7
|5
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Coweta (10)
|(8-0)
|109
|1
|2. Del City
|(7-1)
|89
|2
|3. McAlester
|(7-1)
|82
|3
|4. Grove (1)
|(8-0)
|81
|T6
|5. McGuinness
|(7-1)
|69
|5
|6. Carl Albert
|(7-2)
|56
|T6
|7. Collinsville
|(7-1)
|49
|4
|8. Midwest City
|(6-2)
|27
|9
|9. Guthrie
|(6-2)
|19
|8
|10. Piedmont
|(6-2)
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Elgin 9. Sapulpa 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Cushing (10)
|(8-0)
|100
|1
|2. Elk City
|(7-1)
|80
|2
|3. Bethany
|(7-1)
|76
|4
|4. Blanchard
|(6-2)
|64
|6
|5. Poteau
|(6-2)
|56
|5
|6. Tuttle
|(6-2)
|53
|7
|7. Newcastle
|(7-1)
|35
|8
|8. Broken Bow
|(6-2)
|30
|3
|9. Hilldale
|(6-2)
|28
|10
|10. Wagoner
|(7-3)
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Ada 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Metro Christian (9)
|(8-0)
|99
|1
|2. Lincoln Christian (1)
|(7-1)
|89
|2
|3. Heritage Hall
|(7-1)
|74
|3
|4. Verdigris
|(7-1)
|70
|4
|5. Perkins-Tryon
|(6-2)
|53
|5
|6. Muldrow
|(8-1)
|52
|6
|7. Cascia Hall
|(6-2)
|46
|7
|8. Lone Grove
|(6-2)
|20
|NO
|9. Marlow
|(6-2)
|16
|NO
|10. Stigler
|(6-2)
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Berryhill 5. Pauls Valley 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (9)
|(8-0)
|97
|1
|2. Rejoice Christian School (1)
|(8-0)
|91
|2
|3. Millwood
|(7-1)
|78
|3
|4. Eufaula
|(8-1)
|58
|4
|5. Prague
|(8-0)
|52
|5
|6. Error
|(6-2)
|47
|6
|7. Sequoyah-Claremore
|(7-1)
|45
|7
|8. Kiefer
|(8-0)
|34
|9
|9. Vinita
|(7-1)
|24
|8
|10. Davis
|(7-1)
|14
|NO
Others receiving votes: Jones 6. Beggs 3. Oklahoma Christian 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Ringling (8)
|(8-0)
|87
|1
|2. Gore
|(8-0)
|84
|2
|3. Hominy (2)
|(8-0)
|80
|5
|3. Fairview
|(8-0)
|80
|3
|5. Colcord
|(8-0)
|61
|6
|6. Tonkawa
|(7-1)
|48
|4
|7. Crescent
|(7-0)
|44
|7
|8. Christian Heritage Academy
|(7-2)
|23
|10
|9. Quapaw
|(7-1)
|14
|NO
|10. Burns Flat-Dill City
|(7-1)
|7
|8
|(road) Walters
|(7-1)
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Woodland 6. Boone-Apache 4. Stratford 3. Wynnewood 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oklahoma Bible (7)
|(8-0)
|46
|1
|2. Laverne
|(6-1)
|30
|2
|3. Dewar (2)
|(7-0)
|27
|4
|4. Sailing
|(7-1)
|23
|3
|5. Turpin (1)
|(8-0)
|17
|5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tipton (7)
|(8-0)
|47
|1
|2. Waynoka (3)
|(8-0)
|42
|2
|3. Maud
|(8-0)
|27
|3
|4. Timberlake
|(7-1)
|23
|4
|5. Wesleyan Christian
|(7-1)
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Henryetta 1.
.