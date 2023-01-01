Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter

Oklahoma has addressed a position of need through the transfer portal.

With the 2022 season in the books, the Sooners have turned their full attention toward next year and have found their potential replacement for star punter Michael Turk.

Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday, coming to Norman after spending the previous four seasons with the Chippewas.

Despite being in college for four years, Elzinga still has multiple years of Eligibility at his disposal due to redshirting the 2019 season and then having an extra year of Eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, he was named first-team All-MAC after averaging 43.2 yards per punt with 14 of his 33 boots being pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Last season, he was named first-team All-MAC by Pro Football Focus for his efforts averaging 41.3 yards per punt with ten punts of over 50 yards.

This year, he again averaged 41.3 yards per punt with his season-long being a 62-yard boot coming in a Matchup with Miami (OH) in early October.

Elzinga finished the campaign with ten punts of over 50 yards and 25 kicks pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

With Turk moving on, the only other punter currently on the roster is a freshman Brady Brown thus making this addition one that felt needed with Elzinga and Braun battling for the starting job heading into next year.