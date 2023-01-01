Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter

Oklahoma has addressed a position of need through the transfer portal.

With the 2022 season in the books, the Sooners have turned their full attention toward next year and have found their potential replacement for star punter Michael Turk.

Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday, coming to Norman after spending the previous four seasons with the Chippewas.

