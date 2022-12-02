Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris Opts Out of Bowl Game, Declares for NFL Draft

A second piece of the Oklahoma Offensive line has declared for the NFL Draft.

Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris announced via Twitter on Friday that he is opting out of the Sooners’ Bowl game later this month and turning his attention to preparation for the next level.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for this opportunity because without him none of this would be possible,” Morris wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to my mom and all my family and friends for your unwavering support. Thank you to Coach Riley and the past staff for allowing me to be a part of this program.

