Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s Offensive line took another hit on Wednesday, but it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Anton Harrison, the Sooners’ starting left tackle for the last two seasons, announced via Twitter that he’ll forego his senior year and declare for the NFL Draft.

It makes sense for Harrison, who is widely projected to become a first-round draft pick. Earlier in November, Pro Football Focus projected him to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 26th pick. On his final snap as a Sooner on Saturday night at Texas Tech, Harrison sustained an ankle injury and left Jones AT&T Stadium in a walking boot.

