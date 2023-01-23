Oklahoma, Ohio State among college football programs facing Pivotal seasons in 2023

Final grades for college football’s first-year coaches are in and not all passed their tests with flying colors this season. Looking ahead at the 2023 campaign, there are several facing Pivotal seasons in fact to try and alter the current narratives that are out there surrounding their respective programs.

And in terms of job security, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher made a number of recent moves within his coaching staff that should correct the Aggies’ downward trend, so he hopes.

Teams under the national microscope in 2023 aren’t limited to those outside of the College Football Playoff discussion, either. In fact, Ohio State — one of next season’s title frontrunners — will take the field under a tremendous amount of pressure for Coach Ryan Day, whose consecutive losses to Michigan and falters in postseason games are beginning to increase NFL murmurs. It’s also been reported Day will relinquish play-calling duties, which has always been his primary strength.

Here’s a look at teams Entering the offseason with Pivotal campaigns ahead for 2023.