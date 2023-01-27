Oklahoma high school volleyball 2022 Suburban Conference Awards

Emily Boyer and Kaylie Marshall capped their senior seasons with the top honor in their conference.

Boyer and Marshall, from Carl Albert and Piedmont, respectively, are the 2022 Suburban Conference volleyball MVPs. Boyer led the Titans to the Class 5A state semifinals, and Marshall played an instrumental role in Piedmont’s run into the quarterfinals.

The conference announced its awards earlier this month. Here is the full all-conference roster:

2022 Suburban Conference high school volleyball Awards

Co-MVPs: Emily Boyer, Carl Albert; Kaylie Marshall, Piedmont

First team

Madison Stuart, Carl Albert; Ariana Diaz, Carl Albert; Macy Lee, Piedmont, Hannah Carlton, Piedmont; Tieryn Taylor, Shawnee; Allie Ratcliff, Shawnee; Bailey Denwalt, El Reno; Emma Patswald, El Reno; Lynlee Heeke, Noble

Second team

Cupid Gilbert, Carl Albert; Eden Schroeder, Carl Albert; Aleeyah Hamblin, Piedmont; Ella Watkins, Piedmont; Mikah Teape, Shawnee; Emerson Thomas, Shawnee; Madison Patswald, El Reno; Savannah Robinson, El Reno; Olivia Casey, Noble; Macy Barefoot, Noble; Shelby Thornton, Del City; Annette Cox, Del City

Honorable mention

Hadley Crain, Carl Albert; Rylee Reese, Carl Albert; Qyra Jones, El Reno; Trinity Black, El Reno; Kanynn Kaseca, Shawnee; Harlee Bullard, Shawnee; Dalaney Uranga, Shawnee; Bentlie Blankenship, Piedmont; Zoey Hughes, Piedmont; Chesnie Caudill, Piedmont; Mayli Whetter, Piedmont; Angel Bushey, Del City; Anayah Casby, Del City; Ayah Hammoud, Del City; Bree Washburn, Noble; Jeiyla Thompson, Noble; Codi Duncan, Noble

