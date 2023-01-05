Oklahoma DT Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson has entered his name in the NFL Draft.

Johnson, a fifth year senior, spent one season in Norman after transferring from Tulane. The pass rusher recorded 23 tackles for the Sooners this Fall, including four tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

