Oklahoma DT Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson has entered his name in the NFL Draft.

Johnson, a fifth year senior, spent one season in Norman after transferring from Tulane. The pass rusher recorded 23 tackles for the Sooners this Fall, including four tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

“So Grateful and Thankful for the Green Wave and Sooner Nation,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “The people truly make the place. You guys have made my journey special. Thankful for your unconditional love and support!”

The defensive lineman played in all 13 games and made seven starts for Oklahoma. Against Baylor, Johnson had one of his best performances of the season, totaling a season-high four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

At Tulane, Johnson started all 12 games in 2021, amassing 44 tackles and four tackles for loss. He recorded eight total sacks across his career for the Green Wave.

Scroll to Continue

Johnson is the seventh Sooner to declare for the draft, joining Anton Harrison, Eric Gray, Wanya Morris, Jalen Redmond, Brayden Willis and DaShaun White.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.