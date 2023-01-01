Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Return For 2023 Season

Oklahoma’s defensive line got a boost on Sunday.

Isaiah Coea redshirt junior defensive tackle, announced he’s returning to Norman in 2023.

This year, Coe totaled 20 tackles and two sacks as part of the rotation on OU’s defensive interior.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button