Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season

For the second time on Sunday, a key piece of Oklahoma’s defense has announced that they will be returning to the team for next year.

Sooners’ No. 1 cornerback Woody Washington is returning to the program in 2023, he posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

