Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season

For the second time on Sunday, a key piece of Oklahoma’s defense has announced that they will be returning to the team for next year.

Sooners’ No. 1 cornerback Woody Washington is returning to the program in 2023, he posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

A redshirt junior in 2022, Washington started all 13 games for the Sooners this season as the team’s top cornerback.

On the year, the Tennessee native accumulated 67 total tackles with six pass breakups and one interception.

With CJ Coldon probably off to the next level and DJ Graham switching to offense, Washington returning certainly serves as a big win for Brent Venables and company

He now headlines the 2023 position room alongside a bevy of other corner options including Jaden Davis, Rabbit Walker and JUCO transfer Kendel Dolby.

Under new position Coach Jay Whalethe OU cornerbacks were arguably the most improved position over the course of the season.

With Washington’s return, the Sooners now have even more time to develop some of the younger options while still keeping elite play at a key position.

He becomes the second important defensive player to announce their return on the day, with defensive tackle Isaiah Coe doing the same earlier.