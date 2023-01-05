Oklahoma Corner Declares for NFL Draft

Another veteran member of the defense has declared for the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma corner CJ Coldon has officially announced his intentions to head to the next level.

Coldon was a redshirt senior, but could have applied for a medical hardship granting another season in Norman. In 2019, when Coldon was at Wyoming, he played just three games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. While the expectation was always for Coldon to turn pro, the announcement makes it official.

