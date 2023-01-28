Oklahoma classes A, B basketball playoff assignments officially set

By Christian Potts

The road ahead is set for the Defending state champions, and all of the squads in Oklahoma’s two smallest basketball classes.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced playoff assignments for the Class A and Class B basketball Playoffs Friday afternoon. Specific pairings for the official complete bracket will be released in the coming days.

Postseason play for the classes begins on Feb. 9-11 with the district tournament round matchups announced Friday. Regionals take place Feb. 16-18, with the area tournaments on Feb. 23-25.

The state tournament for Class A and B is set for March 1-4 in Oklahoma City, with most if not all games to be played at State Fair Arena, including all of the Championship games.

Among the notable highlights of Friday’s announcement:

• In Class A boys, Tushka made an improbable Championship run in 2022 after being unranked at the end of the regular season. They’re again an underdog, Sporting just a 12-8 record ahead of Friday’s contest against No. 1 Caddo.

Tushka will open the postseason in a three-team district tournament at Wilson that also features Waurika.

Caddo may well be the team to beat, as the Bruins were 14-1 as playoff pairings were set. Caddo is the top overall seed in the field and starts off the Playoffs against the Ringling-Bennington winner.

They’re followed in the Class A rankings by Rattan, Vanoss and Okay, who will be the top seeds in their respective area brackets.

• The Class A girls race is strong at the top. The first six teams in the current rankings have only three losses between them, with Seiling and Caddo showing the way in the top two spots.

Those squads met in last year’s semifinals, with Seiling scoring a decisive 70-32 win before the Lady Cats defeated Hydro-Eakly, 47-46, in the Championship game. Hydro-Eakly is just No. 15 as of now, Sporting a 13-6 record.

Other squads to watch include Riverside and Garber, both 19-1 on the year, as well as 17-1 Cyril. Okarche, ranked right behind those squads at No. 7, is quite battle tested, having suffered three of its four losses at the Tournament of Champions.

• Fort Cobb-Broxton and Roff head to the postseason as the top teams in the Class B boys rankings. Last year, those squads met in the semifinals, a game Roff won, 34-31, before the Tigers fell in the Championship game to Glencoe.

Glencoe had some losses to graduation and only enters this year’s postseason ranked No. 10, joined in Area IV by the likes of No. 3 Stringtown and No. 6 Gauntlet.

Following FCB and Roff as top area seeds are Stringtown, which dropped a 57-48 overtime defeat to Roff last week for just its second loss, and No. 4 Calumet, a perennial powerhouse that is 20-1.

• The top spot in the Class B girls poll has been hotly contested between No. 1 Hammon and No. 2 Lomega, despite Hammon owning a 66-55 win against the Lady Raiders on Jan. 7.

Both teams lost to eventual Champion Pittsburg a year ago in the state tournament; Lomega by a 53-51 count in the Championship game and Hammon a round earlier.

Pittsburg again is a big player, coming into this year’s postseason ranked No. 3 and as the likely top seed for the southeastern part of the state. Well. 4 Varnum has lost only to Pittsburg and 3A power Silo, and rounds out the top area seeds.