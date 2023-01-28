Oklahoma classes A, B basketball playoff assignments officially set

By Christian Potts

The road ahead is set for the Defending state champions, and all of the squads in Oklahoma’s two smallest basketball classes.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced playoff assignments for the Class A and Class B basketball Playoffs Friday afternoon. Specific pairings for the official complete bracket will be released in the coming days.

Postseason play for the classes begins on Feb. 9-11 with the district tournament round matchups announced Friday. Regionals take place Feb. 16-18, with the area tournaments on Feb. 23-25.

