Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remains on the NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official Rookie ladder.

Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like last weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.

In tandem with his production spike, Williams has seen more ball-handling responsibilities of late.

