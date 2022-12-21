Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remains on the NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official Rookie ladder.

Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like last weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.

In tandem with his production spike, Williams has seen more ball-handling responsibilities of late.

Per Cerebro Sport’s advanced floor general skills metric, Williams ranks as Oklahoma City’s third best passer and floor general with a rating of 64, only behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero leads the way in the Rookie ladder, with no real resistance for the No. 1 spot. Following Banchero is Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin at No. 2 and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey at No. 3.

Other notables include Atlanta’s AJ Griffin at No. 7, whose seen a strong surge of late, and Walker Kessler, whose getting more and more run on a young Utah Jazz squad.

Williams and OKC next take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Paycom Center.

