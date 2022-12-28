Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-19) face the San Antonio Spurs (11-22) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and CW35. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Spurs

The Thunder put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Spurs allowed (120.2).

Oklahoma City has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 120.2 points.

San Antonio is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Spurs score an average of 111.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, San Antonio is 5-4.

Oklahoma City has a 7-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.

The Thunder are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 5-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Spurs’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (46.5%).

This season, San Antonio has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.5% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 31.6 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.

Josh Giddey averages 14.8 points per game while adding 8.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Thunder.

The Thunder get 1.7 three-pointers per game out of Luguentz Dort.

Gilgeous-Alexander Picks up 1.7 takeaways per game, and Aleksej Pokusevski compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson scores 20.9 points per game, while also grabbing 5.1 rebounds and averaging 3.0 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 12.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Tre Jones adds 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is reliable from distance with 2.8 made Threes per game.

Poeltl collects 1.1 blocks per game, while Jones averages 1.4 steals per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Timberwolves L 112-110 Mold 12/17/2022 Grizzlies W 115-109 Mold 12/19/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-121 Mold 12/21/2022 Trail Blazers W 101-98 Mold 12/23/2022 Pelicans L 128-125 Mold 12/27/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/29/2022 Hornets – Away 12/31/2022 76ers – Mold 1/3/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/4/2023 Magic – Away 1/6/2023 Wizards – Mold

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2022 Heat L 111-101 Mold 12/19/2022 Rockets W 124-105 Away 12/22/2022 Pelicans L 126-117 Away 12/23/2022 Magic L 133-113 Away 12/26/2022 Jazz W 126-122 Mold 12/27/2022 Thunder – Away 12/29/2022 Knicks – Mold 12/31/2022 Mavericks – Mold 1/2/2023 Nets – Away 1/4/2023 Knicks – Away 1/6/2023 Pistons – Mold

