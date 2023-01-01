Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the league’s top scorers face off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.8 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20) on Saturday , December 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers

The 76ers record 5.1 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (116.9).

Philadelphia is 10-2 when scoring more than 116.9 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 7-4.

The Thunder score an average of 115.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 108.5 the 76ers give up.

Oklahoma City has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.

Philadelphia is 19-7 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.

The 76ers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Thunder’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid averages 33.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

James Harden contributes with 6.2 boards and 11.1 assists per game in addition to his 21.9 PPG scoring average.

The 76ers get 2.4 three-pointers per game out of De’Anthony Melton.

Melton averages 2.0 steals per game, while Embiid swats 1.6 shots per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 31.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Josh Giddey also adds 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.7 steals per game, and Aleksej Pokusevski records 1.3 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Pistons W 113-93 Mold 12/23/2022 Clippers W 119-114 Mold 12/25/2022 Knicks W 119-112 Away 12/27/2022 Wizards L 116-111 Away 12/30/2022 Pelicans L 127-116 Away 12/31/2022 Thunder – Away 1/2/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/4/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/6/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/8/2023 Pistons – Away 1/10/2023 Pistons – Mold

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2022 Trail Blazers W 123-121 Mold 12/21/2022 Trail Blazers W 101-98 Mold 12/23/2022 Pelicans L 128-125 Mold 12/27/2022 Spurs W 130-114 Mold 12/29/2022 Hornets L 121-113 Away 12/31/2022 76ers – Mold 1/3/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/4/2023 Magic – Away 1/6/2023 Wizards – Mold 1/8/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/10/2023 Heat – Away

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

