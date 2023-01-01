Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

Two of the league’s top scorers face off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.8 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20) on Saturday , December 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button