Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Two of the league’s top scorers face off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.8 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20) on Saturday , December 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers
Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers
- The 76ers record 5.1 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (116.9).
- Philadelphia is 10-2 when scoring more than 116.9 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 7-4.
- The Thunder score an average of 115.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 108.5 the 76ers give up.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Philadelphia is 19-7 when it allows fewer than 115.7 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Thunder’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have allowed to their opponents.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid averages 33.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- James Harden contributes with 6.2 boards and 11.1 assists per game in addition to his 21.9 PPG scoring average.
- The 76ers get 2.4 three-pointers per game out of De’Anthony Melton.
- Melton averages 2.0 steals per game, while Embiid swats 1.6 shots per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 31.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Josh Giddey also adds 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.7 steals per game, and Aleksej Pokusevski records 1.3 blocks per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 113-93
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 119-114
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 119-112
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 116-111
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Pelicans
|
L 127-116
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 123-121
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 101-98
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pelicans
|
L 128-125
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Spurs
|
W 130-114
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Hornets
|
L 121-113
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/3/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.