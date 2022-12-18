Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-18) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSW. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies average only 0.7 fewer points per game (116.5) than the Thunder allow (117.2).
- Memphis has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 117.2 points.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 116.5 points, it is 7-8.
- The Thunder score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 111.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
- Memphis is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Grizzlies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Memphis is 11-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies active leader in points and assists this season is Morant, who scores 27.6 points per game along with 7.9 assists.
- Steven Adams averages 8.0 points per game while adding 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Dillon Brooks makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.3 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 31.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Josh Giddey’s statline of 8.1 rebounds, 14.7 points and 5.5 assists adds to the team’s output.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from distance with 1.7 made Threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.7 steals per game, and Aleksej Pokusevski notches 1.5 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/5/2022
|
Heat
|
W 101-93
|
Mold
|
12/7/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 123-102
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 114-103
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 128-103
|
Mold
|
12/15/2022
|
Bucks
|
W 142-101
|
Mold
|
12/17/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 123-102
|
Away
|
12/10/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
L 110-102
|
Away
|
12/12/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 121-114
|
Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Heat
|
L 110-108
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
L 112-110
|
Mold
|
12/17/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.