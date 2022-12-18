Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-18) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSW. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies average only 0.7 fewer points per game (116.5) than the Thunder allow (117.2).

Memphis has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 117.2 points.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 116.5 points, it is 7-8.

The Thunder score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 111.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Memphis is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Grizzlies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Memphis is 11-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies active leader in points and assists this season is Morant, who scores 27.6 points per game along with 7.9 assists.

Steven Adams averages 8.0 points per game while adding 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.3 blocks per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 31.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Josh Giddey’s statline of 8.1 rebounds, 14.7 points and 5.5 assists adds to the team’s output.

Luguentz Dort is consistent from distance with 1.7 made Threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.7 steals per game, and Aleksej Pokusevski notches 1.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2022 Heat W 101-93 Mold 12/7/2022 Thunder W 123-102 Mold 12/9/2022 Pistons W 114-103 Mold 12/12/2022 Hawks W 128-103 Mold 12/15/2022 Bucks W 142-101 Mold 12/17/2022 Thunder – Away 12/20/2022 Nuggets – Away 12/23/2022 Sun – Away 12/25/2022 Warriors – Away 12/27/2022 Sun – Mold 12/29/2022 Raptors – Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Grizzlies L 123-102 Away 12/10/2022 Cavaliers L 110-102 Away 12/12/2022 Mavericks L 121-114 Away 12/14/2022 Heat L 110-108 Mold 12/16/2022 Timberwolves L 112-110 Mold 12/17/2022 Grizzlies – Mold 12/19/2022 Trail Blazers – Mold 12/21/2022 Trail Blazers – Mold 12/23/2022 Pelicans – Mold 12/27/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/29/2022 Hornets – Away

