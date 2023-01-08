Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks 1/8/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Dallas Mavericks pay a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA action at the Paycom Center on Sunday night.

The Dallas Mavericks have been in red-hot form as they’ve won eight of their last nine games overall and they will be aiming to stay hot after taking down the Pelicans in a 127-117 win last night. Luka Doncic led the team with a triple-double of 34 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Christian Wood added 28 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 18 points on seven of nine shooting. As a team, the Mavericks shot 56 percent from the field and 13 of 29 from the 3-point line as they dominated right from the start and never looked in danger after outscoring the Pelicans by 34-15 in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been in fine form as they’ve won six of their last 10 games and they will be eager to stay hot after routing the Wizards in a 127-110 home win on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting, Josh Giddey tallied 20 points with nine assists while Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort each scored 18 points. As a team, the Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and 17 of 37 from the 3-point line as they stormed out of the Gates with 70 points in the first half to lead by as many as 27 points which proved to be more than enough as the Wizards never got the margin back to single digits.

Looking at the betting trends, the Mavericks are 2-10-1 ATS in their last 13 games against a team with a losing record, 1-4 ATS in their last five road games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall. The Thunder are 27-7 ATS in their last 34 Sunday games and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 home games.

Head to head, the under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings in Oklahoma City and the Mavericks are 0-5 ATS in the last five meetings overall.

The Mavericks are still missing a few players as Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are all out, while the Thunder have listed Jaylin Williams as questionable for this one. The Mavericks have quietly been one of the hottest teams in the league and they were able to cruise in their big win over the Pelicans last night, so I don’t expect them to be too spent for this one, but the Thunder have been in decent form themselves and they are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 home games. The Mavericks are only 0-5 ATS in the last five meetings overall and I think that trend continues here as the Thunder should be good enough to get the narrow win at home.