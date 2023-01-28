Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
A pair of the NBA’s top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth, 30.8 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25) host Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 28.3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20) on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers
- The 116.9 points per game the Thunder record are 9.9 more points than the Cavaliers give up (107.0).
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 21-17.
- Cleveland is 27-11 when giving up fewer than 116.9 points.
- The Cavaliers score just 4.5 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Thunder allow (116.0).
- Cleveland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 116.0 points.
- Oklahoma City is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
- This season, the Thunder have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have hit.
- Oklahoma City has a 16-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.5% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cleveland has a 20-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has a statline of 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- The Thunder get 1.9 three-pointers per game out of Luguentz Dort.
- Gilgeous-Alexander collects 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on average per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell averages 28.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.0 rebounds and racks up 4.8 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen puts up 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while Darius Garland adds 21.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
- Mitchell is consistent from deep with 3.8 made Threes per game.
- Evan Mobley notches 1.3 blocks per game, and Mitchell averages 1.5 steals per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nets
|
W 112-102
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 126-106
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Kings
|
L 118-113
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Nuggets
|
W 101-99
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Hawks
|
L 137-132
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/6/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
2/7/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 115-114
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Warriors
|
L 120-114
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Bucks
|
W 114-102
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 105-103
|
Away
|
1/26/2023
|
Rockets
|
W 113-95
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
1/29/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/31/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/2/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/5/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/6/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.