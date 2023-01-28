Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

A pair of the NBA’s top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth, 30.8 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25) host Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 28.3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20) on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

The 116.9 points per game the Thunder record are 9.9 more points than the Cavaliers give up (107.0).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 21-17.

Cleveland is 27-11 when giving up fewer than 116.9 points.

The Cavaliers score just 4.5 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Thunder allow (116.0).

Cleveland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 116.0 points.

Oklahoma City is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

This season, the Thunder have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have hit.

Oklahoma City has a 16-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.5% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 20-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has a statline of 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

The Thunder get 1.9 three-pointers per game out of Luguentz Dort.

Gilgeous-Alexander collects 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks on average per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages 28.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.0 rebounds and racks up 4.8 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen puts up 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while Darius Garland adds 21.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Mitchell is consistent from deep with 3.8 made Threes per game.

Evan Mobley notches 1.3 blocks per game, and Mitchell averages 1.5 steals per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2023 Nets W 112-102 Away 1/18/2023 Pacers W 126-106 Mold 1/20/2023 Kings L 118-113 Away 1/22/2023 Nuggets W 101-99 Away 1/25/2023 Hawks L 137-132 Mold 1/27/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/30/2023 Warriors – Mold 2/1/2023 Rockets – Away 2/4/2023 Rockets – Mold 2/6/2023 Warriors – Away 2/7/2023 Lakers – Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/18/2023 Grizzlies L 115-114 Away 1/20/2023 Warriors L 120-114 Mold 1/21/2023 Bucks W 114-102 Mold 1/24/2023 Knicks L 105-103 Away 1/26/2023 Rockets W 113-95 Away 1/27/2023 Thunder – Away 1/29/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/31/2023 Heat – Mold 2/2/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 2/5/2023 Pacers – Away 2/6/2023 Wizards – Away

How to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: