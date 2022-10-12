Oklahoma-bound Emma Henry Grateful for her senior volleyball season at Norman High School

By Michael Kinney

Emma Henry had a chance to leave.

The Norman High senior, who will be playing for the University of Oklahoma in 2023, had a chance to start her college life early.

But there was one thing that kept Henry from making that jump: Her NHS teammates.

“I thought about graduating early,” Henry said. “I’ve thought about that, but I was like, I want to finish out my senior year because these girls have meant so much to me.”

Even though the NHS volleyball has struggled at points this year, Henry said the time she has been able to spend with her teammates on and off the court has made it worthwhile.

