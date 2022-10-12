Oklahoma-bound Emma Henry Grateful for her senior volleyball season at Norman High School

By Michael Kinney

Emma Henry had a chance to leave.

The Norman High senior, who will be playing for the University of Oklahoma in 2023, had a chance to start her college life early.

But there was one thing that kept Henry from making that jump: Her NHS teammates.

“I thought about graduating early,” Henry said. “I’ve thought about that, but I was like, I want to finish out my senior year because these girls have meant so much to me.”

Even though the NHS volleyball has struggled at points this year, Henry said the time she has been able to spend with her teammates on and off the court has made it worthwhile.

“It’s what I expected and then some,” Henry said. “I knew it was going to be a great season, but I did not expect to get so close with these girls so fast.”

Henry gives the credit for the team being closer with new head Coach Holly Beers. According to Henry, Beers changed the culture of the Tigers in the short time she has been in charge.

“She’s changed the culture completely and it’s for the better for sure,” Henry said.

That was evident at the Mustang Tournament near the end of the regular season.

Playing in the Silver Division, the Tigers came away with first place. That included knocking off the OKC Storm in their final match, 2-0

“I think we played great. I think it was one of our strongest tournaments by far,” Henry said. “We finished really well. Our offense was really good. Our defense is cohesive. It’s been really good.”

Norman closed out the regular season with a 7-22 record. They played in the Edmond North regional on Tuesday, but fell to Edmond Santa Fe in three sets.

Still, prior to the regional, Henry maintained belief her team was capable of making noise in the postseason.

It’s that type of confidence and leadership that Beers has come to count on from her top player.

“She has been very mature. This is her fourth year on varsity. She’s gearing up to go to college and go play at OU,” Beers said. “I’m so excited to have witnessed her growth just from the beginning of the season to now. She’s always been a leader, but this year, in her senior year, she’s really, really stepped up and taken on that role.”

Although Norman was defeated at her regional, Henry has been happy with what she has been able to accomplish and hopes she will have left her imprint on the program.

“I hope so. I like to think so,” Henry said. “I have a little family of (junior varsity) and freshman girls. They’re great. So, I hope so.”

But Henry will still be able to keep abreast of her alma matter after she graduates. Being around the corner at OU means she will never be too far away.

It’s one of the many reasons Henry chose the Sooners to continue her volleyball career.

“I’d say first and foremost, the coaching staff. They made me honestly feel like I was at home,” Henry said of the Sooners. “Growing up in Norman, I never would’ve thought that I would’ve stayed in Oklahoma and I’ve been around it all my life. But I loved it.

“I went on a visit there and I just fell in love. And the girls there have just been so welcoming, so friendly, so funny. I’m just so excited for it.”

Even though Henry grew up around the university, it wasn’t until she took her first official visit as a Recruit that it felt like home.

“It was that feeling. I know that sounds so cliche, but it was that feeling,” Henry said. “I thought it was going to be fake. Like I thought that didn’t exist, but I did get that feeling.

“It was meant to be for sure.”