Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School

Oklahoma continued to bolster its in-state tally this week.

Reed DeQuasienephew of former OU linebacker Brent DeQuasiecommitted to the Sooners on Thursday.

Unlike a majority of his family, Reed DeQuasie finished his high school career at Carl Albert High School, not Midwest City, before making the move to Norman.

Carl Albert won the Oklahoma 5A State Championship this year, beating out McAlester.

Despite suffering an early injury, DeQuasie was still productive for his team.

Per MaxPreps, DeQuasie threw for 511 yards while completing 31-of-49 passes, also throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 674 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries.

On the other side of the ball, DeQuasie was credited with 28 total tackles, one quarterback sack and an interception.

DeQuasie is expected to join the program as a preferred walk-on.

