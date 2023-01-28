Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School

Oklahoma continued to bolster its in-state tally this week.

Reed DeQuasienephew of former OU linebacker Brent DeQuasiecommitted to the Sooners on Thursday.

Unlike a majority of his family, Reed DeQuasie finished his high school career at Carl Albert High School, not Midwest City, before making the move to Norman.

