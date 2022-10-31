Okemos’ Alena Li leads all-state selections

Alena Li made a big impact for the Okemos girls golf program in her debut season of high school golf last season.

Li followed that up with a strong sophomore campaign that included winning the CAAC Open, finishing as a regional runner-up and ending tied for sixth at the Division 1 state finals.

That success led to Li earning a spot on the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association’s Super Team. Li was one of eight Golfers and just two sophomores named to the top team and leads the all-state selections from Greater Lansing.

Li was one of eight area golfers to earn all-state recognition.

The other area player recognized in Division 1 was Grand Ledge’s Isabel Kelly, who earned honorable mention honors. Kelly finished 19th at the Division 1 state finals.

