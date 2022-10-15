Okemo Valley Chamber Golf Tournament results

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) recently held their 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Crown Point Country Club in Springfield. The winners were:

First Place – Dr. Rick Marasa of Springfield Hospital, Geri Marasa of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, Jane Sandelman of Cannatrois, and Christina Graves of DJ’s Restaurant.

Second Place – Okemo Mountain School Coach Bobby Jones, and students Emily Ahlcrona, Cami, and Chloe Blount.

Third Place – James Ribeiro of Okemo, Michael Martin of the Loft Tavern, Darlene Remy of FOLA, and Andy Bladyka of Crown Point Country Club.

A special thanks to our sponsors, Engel & Volkers – Okemo, the hole-in-one sponsor; Title sponsors Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Law Office of Marylou Scofield PC, Okemo Mountain School, SERVPRO of Windham and Windsor Counties, and William Raveis Vermont Properties; Magris Talc, the pop-up hole sponsor; Hole sponsors Awesome Graphics, ClearLake Furniture, Cota & Cota, Cummings Paintings, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, Javic Mountain Retreat, Killarney’s Irish Pub, Londonderry Village Market, Ludlow Insurance, Okemo Valley Magazine, The Richards Group, and Weidman Law.

Thanks also to all our raffle prize and goodie bag donors. See all of the donors at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/ovrcc-13th-annual-golf-tournament-winners-thanks/.

Thanks also to the Golf Committee, Julie Bowyer of Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Mark Verespy of Killarney’s, and Joe Karl of William Raveis Vermont Properties. Also, a thanks to Darlene Remy of FOLA for volunteering.

Thanks to Images by Donald Dill, the event photographer. To view a photo album of the event, go to the chamber’s Facebook page.