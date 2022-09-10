O’Keefe Nets Hat Trick as No. 2 Women’s Soccer Ties NYU, 4-4

Next Game: vs. University of Redlands 9/11/2022 | 12:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 12:00 PM vs. University of Redlands History

HOBOKEN, NJ – Lindsay O’Keefe recorded a hat trick as the No. 2 TCNJ Women’s soccer team fought back from a second-half deficit to tie NYU, 4-4, on Friday afternoon on the first day of the Engineering Cup Hosted by Stevens.

O’Keefe netted the only goal of the first half, scoring in the 10thth minute is a feed from Victoria D’Imperio to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage.

The Fireworks came in the second. The teams traded goals just over a minute in the early part of the half. Kelli Keady scored on a header off the crossbar after a cross into the box to tie the score at 1-1 in the 49th minute, but O’Keefe scored her second of the game on a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

That gave O’Keefe her first career multi-goal game, and it wasn’t her last one of the day.

Before that, though, NYU scored the next two goals to leapfrog back ahead of the Lions. Keady netted her second of the game to tie the score at 2-2 in the 58thth minute, and NYU took the lead on a Catie Collins penalty kick in the 68thth minute.

That was the first in a four-goal flurry over the next six minutes. Gianna Minerva tied the score at 3-3 with a blast from outside the 18-yard box in the 71stSt minute.

NYU’s Julie Beedle scored on a rebound off the post in the 73rdrd minute to give NYU a 4-3 lead, but O’Keefe came right back a minute later to tie the score at 4-4.

That final goal came off an Emma Pascarella corner kick into the box, and O’Keefe deposited it for her third of the contest. Sophie Vieira had TCNJ’s last hat trick against Westfield State in last season’s NCAA Tournament first round.

Although the game officially goes as a tie, the Lions earned the extra points in the Engineering Cup standings by winning an exhibition PK Shootout following regulation.

TCNJ concludes the Engineering Cup on Sunday against Redlands at 12 pm