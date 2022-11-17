Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Delivers Daily Lineup Schedule

After dropping their initial artist lineup in September, the folks behind the beloved Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival have revealed the daily lineup schedule for the upcoming event, slated for March 2 through 5 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Fla.

The initial day of the festival lands on Thursday, March 2, and will feature a headlining performance by disc jockey Excision. Then, sets by Peekaboo, Kaivon, Golden Features, Evan Giia, Break Space, Daily Bread, Memba, and more will go down at The Sunshine State event.

March 3 Promises a headlining performance by the electronic music duo, Odesza. With additional Friday sets by Lil Yachty, Goose, Hippo Campus, Channel Tres, Free Nations, Sullivan King and many others.

Saturday will see Griz hold the distinct honor of headlining performer before Earth, Wind & Fire, Local Natives, Big Boi, Princess Nokia, Blunts & Blondes, Inner Wave, Justin Martin, and a slew of other talented acts take the stage.

The final day of the music festival will see Baby Keem Headline the Sunday lineup. Then, more music will flow throughout the day with the help of Turnstile, Dirty Heads, LSDREAM and others. See the complete festival lineup below.

Various festival ticket packages are on sale now and can be accessed here.