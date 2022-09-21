OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCEMENTS 2023 LINEUP

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) is back and bigger than ever with its official 2023 lineup. Odesza Returns to OMF for their first time since the festival’s Inaugural 2016 show with their new album “The Last Goodbye.” Grammy award winning young rapper, Baby Keem, will make his first Headline festival appearance after completing a successful world tour with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Making his fourth OMF appearance, GRiZ, Returns to the stage at Sunshine Grove. Bass music king, Excision , will make his first OMF performance. Rock & roll hall of famers, Earth, Wind & Fire will be bringing legendary soul, funk, R&B and a disco performance to OMF. One of the hottest jam bands today, Goose, will make their OMF debut and Turnstile will be representing hardcore punk’s biggest band. OMF’s 120+ artist lineup spans across an array of genres ranging from electronic, hip-hop, rap, R&B, dance, rock, dubstep, disco, funk, indie, house, and techno , among others, and also features Powerhouse artists such as Big Boi, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Dirty Heads, Local Natives, Hippo Campus, Princess Nokia and more.

This sixth OMF will bring together tens of thousands of music, art and camping fans to the iconic 800-acre nature paradise venue, Sunshine Grove. From Thursday, March 2nd through Sunday, March 5th, OMF attendees can expect to Enter the Portal into a world of expansive music programming, explore the festival’s large-scale art installations and Immersive art experiences, enjoy workshops, talks and varied wellness programming, savor a variety of food and drink options, interact up close & personal with some of their favorite artists with expanded programming of the Experience PoWoW!, listen to never-played and never-to-be played again music at the Saturday night PoWoW! featuring eclectic musical artists, and camp under the country starscape in Okeechobee, Florida. OMF, the only 24/7 festival in Florida, boasts expansive programming and entertainment that encourages its attendees to choose their own journey and can almost guarantee that no two people’s journeys will be the same.

OMF’s Co-Founder, Rechulski, expressed his excitement going into year six: “Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue, and a great selection of up and coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much. Can’t wait to see y’all in Florida next March.”

The festival’s main stages Be, Here, Now, Aquachobee, Jungle 51 & Incendia will be back along with its signature performance area Grand Artique Bazaar plus a few new showcases for the 2023 festival. Chobeewobee Village, the cultural and artistic nucleus of OMF will once again feature food, drink, apparel and merchandise vendors, and more as well as HeadCount’s local nonprofit social action area Participation Row.

Presented in alphabetical order, the full list of artists set to play Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2023 includes:

Anna Morgan

Artikal Sound System

Austin Mills

Baby Keem

Benda

Big Boi

Big Big Big

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey

Boogie. Trio

Break Science

Carlita

Celo

Channel Tres

Chef Boyarbeats

Chris Lorenzo

Coffintexts

Coke

Crazy

Curra

Cut & Sew

Daily Bread

Daisy

Darius

Dauwd

Davy Wreck

DECA

Deroos

Dirty Heads

Earth, Wind & Fire

Emotional Oranges

Episcool

Essex

Evan Giia

Excision

Flava D

Flipturn

Flozone

Francois X

Free Nationals

GALO

Gaspar Muniz

Gilligan Moss

Golden Features

Goose

Gouranga Clan

Griz

Guavatron

Hint of lavender

Hippo Campus

Ice Cream

Imanu

Indigo De Souza

Inner Wave

INVT

IT HZ (Chee x Jon Casey)

Ivy

Ivy Lab

J. Worra

JPEGMAFIA

The Jungle Giants

Justin Martin

KAHN

I dig

Stage La Rue

Local Natives

LSDREAM

LYNY

Mall Grab

Mass Prod.

Memba

Mersiv

Mild Minds

Mink b2b Shahar

Mr. Carmack

Ms. Mada

Mustard Service

Nala

Nia Archives

Nick León

Night Tales

Nikki Nair

Oak

Odessa

Odin

Peekaboo

Phantoms

Player Dave

Princess Nokia

Prospa

Rafeek

Retract

CHEST

Rohna

Salomé Le Chat

Same’ Abdulhadi

For Shere

Sinopolis

Sister System

SNBRN

Soukii

Soul Clap

Stellar

YOU

Sullivan King

Sunsquab

Supertask

Sven Väth

Ternion Sound

The 502s

The Josh Craig

The Widdler B2B Pushloop

Tiedye Ky

Tinlicker (Live)

Tkay Maidza

Township Rebellion

Truth

Turnstile

Wilkinson

WOLFRAM

Wreckno

All at once

Yunè Pinku

Zen Selekta

Zingara

OMF has also expanded its festival pass offering this year from GA and VIP to include the new GA+ festival pass option. GA+ is designed for fans who are looking for a premium camping spot within the festival close to the action and with elevated facilities for comfort. OMF has also introduced the Grand Kachobee package for fans who are looking for the most VIP of festival experiences – think chilled bottle of Champagne upon arrival, daily turndown service in a luxury RV and a private backstage tour, among many other perks. Festival passes are sold as individuals, pairs (Portal Pair) and in fours (Eco Warrior) with fans being incentivized with price breaks to team up with others to purchase, camp and carpool.

For a limited time only, OMF is offering fans the opportunity to secure their spot at Sunshine Grove with a $15 deposit down on orders. Festival tickets and camping packages will be on sale beginning this Thursday, September 22 at 12 pm. ET at okeefest.co/tix. Please visit www.okeechobeefest.com for full details on what is included with each package option.

OMF also raises awareness on recycling and food rescue protocols, and proudly partners with HeadCount and local nonprofits to give back to the community. During the March 3-6, 2022 festival, OMF diverted 66,120 pounds of recyclable goods, 359,520 pounds of landfill waste, 2,300 pounds of reusable goods, and 12,460 pounds of scrap metal. The great efforts from all in attendance at OMF this year saw the festival recycle five more tons of reusable goods and 25 more tons of trash than in the previous year. 3,000 meals were also rescued for those struggling with food insecurity in Okeechobee County. OMF has donated more than $425,000 to local nonprofit organizations since 2016.

OMF invites you to Enter the Portal here