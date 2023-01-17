OKC Thunder Rise to No. 16 in the NBA Power Rankings

Following a week of elevated play, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now risen to No. 16 in the latest NBA power rankings.

Written off as a team that wouldn’t compete by many prior to the season, OKC has impressed in recent weeks with some improved play from its star players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

After winning three of four road games, one of which being a historic, one-point loss to Miami, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey were Western Conference Player of the Week nominees.

