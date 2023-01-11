OKC Thunder Have Undergone Changes Since Last National Appearance

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City appeared on TNT for the first time in over two years, falling to the Miami Heat in the final seconds. Heading into Tuesday’s Matchup against the Heat, OKC had not played a nationally televised game since September 2nd of 2020.

Since then, the Thunder have become a completely different squad, with Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the only members of the 2019-20 team who are still on the roster.

