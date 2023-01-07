OKC Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Making his Mark in MVP Race

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s jump from a Fringe All-Star player that got snubbed to a legitimate All-NBA player has been huge for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

At 30.9 points per game on the season, the 6-foot-6 guard is fourth in scoring in the NBA right now.

When the Thunder traded Paul George away and received their prized pick in Gilgeous-Alexander, they would have been pleased to know that he would be atop the NBA’s best scorers in time for the Thunder to flip from their Rebuilding phase to competing phase.

