OKC Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Up to No. 5 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following another strong stretch of play, Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up another spot to No. 5 is the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over the last week, Williams has now earned his highest ranking of the season on the ladder.

As a rookie, Williams has impressively functioned as the tertiary playmaker behind future All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and up-and-coming sophomore Josh Giddey, who made the All-Rookie second-team last season.

Averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season, Williams is now eyeing the Thunder’s first All-Rookie first-team selection since Russell Westbrook’s Distinction all the way back in 2009.

Drafted No. 12 overall out of Santa Clara, it’s safe to say Williams has exceeded any and all expectations as OKC’s third Lottery pick.

Players ahead of Williams on the Rookie ladder include Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the likely Runaway favorite for the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin, who will give Awards season a run in the Sixth Man slot, as well as Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray.

Other notable’s on the Rookie ladder include Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 6, Detroit’s Jalen Duren at No. 7 and Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard at No. 9.

Williams and the Thunder are back in action at 6 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12 against the rising Philadelphia 76ers.

