OKC Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Up to No. 5 is the NBA Rookie Ladder

Following another strong stretch of play, Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up another spot to No. 5 is the official NBA Rookie ladder.

Averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over the last week, Williams has now earned his highest ranking of the season on the ladder.

As a rookie, Williams has impressively functioned as the tertiary playmaker behind future All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and up-and-coming sophomore Josh Giddey, who made the All-Rookie second-team last season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button