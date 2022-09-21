OKC Thunder: 2022-23 NBA Awards Odds

Despite Chet Holmgren being out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder are still primed and ready to roll out a highly entertaining team.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and a host of new and exciting players, Oklahoma City could potentially bring home some hardware come Awards season.

In the MVP odds per Vegasinsider.com, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only Thunder to make the cut, coming in tied for 34th overall at +150000 odds.

While it’s unlikely Gilgeous-Alexander makes an MVP-type jump Anytime soon, it’s likely he leaves the 2022-23 season with his first All-Star bid.

