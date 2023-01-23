OKC Metro High School Sports Awards: Meet the football Nominees

The OKC Metro High School Sports Awards, presented by BancFirst, is proud to announce the Nominees for the Offensive and Defensive Football Players of the Year. The Offensive and Defensive Football Players of the Year are Sponsored by Suntech Heat & Air Conditioning.

The winner will be announced during the live show this spring. Date and venue to be announced.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 19 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website, which will be coming soon. Click this link to register.

The OKC Metro High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are the Nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year

Jonathan Ashford, Edmond Santa Fe High School — SR

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall High School — JR

Keegan Bass, Mustang High School — SR

Caleb Bruce, Washington High School — SR

CJ Compton, Bethel High School — SR

River Faulkner, Heritage Hall High School — SR

Prince Gabriel, Millwood High School — SO

Gage Gundy, Stillwater High School — SR

Brandon Harper, Noble High School — SR

Casmen Hill, Chandler High School — SR

Ace Hodges, Casady School — JR

Rickey Hunt Jr., Millwood High School — SR

Jacobe Johnson, Mustang High School — SR

Jaxon Laminack, Blanchard High School — SR

Tryce Lewis, McLoud High School — SR

Joseph Nguyen, Southeast High School — SR

Noah Roberts, Stillwater High School — SR

Nate Roberts, Washington High School — SO

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert High School — JR

Jax Rumsey, Moore High School — SR

JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater High School — SR

Michael Taffe, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School — SR

Harrison Utley, Norman North High School — JR

Steele Wasel, Choctaw High School — SR

Here are the Nominees for Defensive Football Player of the Year

Cooper Cookson, Heritage Hall High School — SR

Caden Davis, Carl Albert High School — SO

Kameron Estrada, Jones High School — SR

Jaedon Foreman, Del City High School — SR

Sedrick Frazier, Edmond North High School — SR

Brogan Hardy, Piedmont High School — JR

Taylor Heim, Bethany High School — SR

Jaxon Hendrix, Washington High School — SR

RJ Jackson, Choctaw High School — SR

Ta’Shawn James, Carl Albert High School — SR

Bai Jobe, Community Christian High School — SR

Markell Johnson, Edmond Memorial High School — SR

Will Mays, Millwood High School — SR

Taje McCoy, Putnam City High School — SR

Dale Miller III, Deer Creek High School — SR

Jace Mills, Luther High School — SR

Hayden Milner, Washington High School — SR

Kayden Phillips, Newcastle High School — SR

Carlos Strong, Millwood High School — SR

Kanijal Thomas, Del City High School — SR

Jake Tucker, Tuttle High School — SR

Zac Tyson, Stillwater High School — SR

Ruben Vega, Luther High School — JR

Silas Ward, Crossings Christian School — SR

