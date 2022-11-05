OKC commercial space evolving into arts incubator

Right now, the space at 617 W. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City is filled with art reflecting the 16th century; very soon it will showcase artworks that have yet to be created.

Sailor & The Dock is putting a creative twist on traditional commercial space with an arts incubator on Film Row. The space is currently hosting a display of the art of the Sistine Chapel until Dec. 4, followed by a holiday pop-up market in December. After that, the space will be converted for use as an arts incubator.

“We’re taking an old building that’s been like this for 100 years, repurposing it and bringing it back to life, and then bringing in new uses and different pieces that really make this space an inspiration,” said Hamid Pezeshkian, founding principal at Interna Development, a real estate services company focused on sustainable development. Pezeshkian is the driving force behind the Sailor & The Dock concept.

“The mission of Sailor & The Dock is to inspire entrepreneurs, creatives and local artists to come in here – to the dock – and sail off on this mission that their heart is drawing them to take on, this journey,” Pezeshkian said. “It’s almost like we’re going to cross the Atlantic. Essentially, all of us creatives are like Sailors that are about to go explore into their future, their dream.”

At the center of the space will be a boat, refurbished to become a bar for serving artists, patrons and visitors who may share a beverage as well as ideas in the Concession area.

The location will be converted to include spaces for workshops and events, as well as spaces of between 400 square feet and 800 square feet for individual artists to use for their work. Storefront retail space along Sheridan Avenue will be provided for a more established business.

“The arts incubator will be run in partnership with my friend Josh Masterson,” Pezeshkian said. “He’s a musician and he runs a not-for-profit called Starving Artist Co.” Artists may apply online to become a part of the project at Sailor & The Dock.

Furthering the commitment to sustainability, space in the parking lot will be devoted to a farm-to-table agricultural project.

Pezeshkian said the project is intended to become a hub for a community of creatives that value sustainability.

“This is the dock where all the Sailors will come and launch off projects that have a heart,” Pezeshkian said. “That’s the point: to inspire projects to life here.”