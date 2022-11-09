OJR girls, Spring-Ford boys soccer unseat District 3 Champions in PIAA 1st round – PA Prep Live

GIRLS SOCCER

Owen J. Roberts 1, Manheim Township 0

Record-setting scorer Alexa Vogelman found the net with 54 seconds left in regulation and Owen J. Roberts stunned previously unbeaten District 3 Champion Manheim Township in a PIAA 4A first round matchup Tuesday.

OJR forced a turnover in their Offensive third and Olivia Thompson flicked on for Vogelman, who upped her OJR single-season total to 39 goals on the year.

The Wildcats, the No. 6 seed from District 1, Returns to the PIAA quarterfinals for a second straight year.

The Wildcats meet District 7 runner-up Peters Township in a quarterfinal Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Spring-Ford 2, Central Dauphin 1

Spring-Ford scored twice in the first 20 minutes through Luca Carboy and Leo Aguilar and goalkeeper PJ Pozniak stood tall down the stretch as the Rams stunned District 3 Champion Central Dauphin in a PIAA 4A first round game Tuesday.

Carboy scored from 20 yards out just two minutes in, then Aguilar finished an assist from Cole Preschutti Midway through the first half. Cooper Davis responded for CD a minute later but they couldn’t break down Pozniak and the Rams defense the rest of the way.

The Rams will face District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley in a 4A quarterfinal on Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Honesdale 5, Spring-Ford 4 >> Lily Murray scored with no time left on the clock and Honesdale stunned Spring-Ford in a PIAA 3A first round game.

Spring-Ford, the District 1 fourth-place team, led 4-3 late on goals by Julia Corropolese, Aubrey Grossman, Marissa Cagliola and Maddie Friend. But the District 2 Champs leveled late and got their Hero in Murray to advance to a quarterfinal Saturday against reigning PIAA champ Emmaus.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pope John Paul II 3, Carver 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-20)

Natalie Ricevuto made nine kills in a straight-set win for Pope John Paul II over District 12 runner-up Carver in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A girls volleyball state tournament. The Golden Panthers will face District 3 Champion Twin Valley in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time TBD.

Hutton Cordrey made five kills and Elizabeth Beehler added four. Grace Cooper recorded a team-high 17 digs while both Madison Monahan (eight assists) and Gabriella Manza came up with five digs apiece.

Monahan recorded 12 service points, followed by Bella Honick’s nine and Reece Benner’s seven from the line. Benner paced Pope John Paul II’s offense with 22 assists.

Twin Valley took a (25-19, 25-16, 25-15) win over District 12 third-place finisher Archbishop Wood to survive and advance to its quarterfinal matchup with the Golden Panthers.