Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 19-5-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton is 21-17-2 overall with a 5-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 20-5-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The Matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Kevin Fiala led the Kings with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 16 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Oilers. Hyman has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .